The release of Karuppu, starring Suriya, hit an unexpected roadblock on Thursday after early morning shows across Tamil Nadu and Kerala were abruptly cancelled amid financial troubles linked to production house Dream Warrior Pictures.

The sudden disruption has left fans disappointed and triggered uncertainty among theatre owners and distributors, especially after reports emerged that even the 11 am screenings in several centres, including theatres in Kottayam, had also been called off. Reports suggest the film’s release may proceed only if a financial settlement worth nearly Rs 50 crore is resolved.

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Producer S. R. Prabhu confirmed the cancellation through a statement posted on X at around 1 am on May 14. Apologising to audiences, he said the 9 am shows had to be cancelled due to unavoidable circumstances.

Concerns around the release had already begun circulating a day earlier, with theatre owners hinting at unresolved financial issues behind the scenes. Director and actor R. J. Balaji had expressed hope late on May 13 that the situation would be sorted out before release, but the uncertainty only deepened after the film’s listings reportedly disappeared from online booking platforms.

Dearest fans, I dont have a concrete answer to the current situation. Producers are doing their best to solve the hurdles. This film has always had hurdles, and somehow God has made us sail through all that and here we are after 32 months. This time as well, I have faith,… — RJ Balaji (@RJ_Balaji) May 13, 2026

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The delay has sparked fresh conversation within the industry, particularly because this is not the first time a project backed by Dream Warrior Pictures has encountered last-minute release complications. With advance bookings affected and scheduled screenings halted, exhibitors and distributors are expected to face significant financial losses.

Directed by R. J. Balaji, Karuppu features Suriya in the lead role and had generated strong anticipation ahead of release. The makers had initially planned to bring the film to theatres after the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly election, and the production had also secured government approval for special 9 am screenings from M. K. Stalin. Despite the official clearance, the film’s internal financial hurdles have now overshadowed its release.

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Produced by S. R. Prakash Babu and S. R. Prabhu under the Dream Warrior Pictures banner, the film also stars Indrans, Natti Subramaniam, Swasika and Yogi Babu in key roles. Music for the film has been composed by Sai Abhyankkar, while cinematography is by G. K. Vishnu.