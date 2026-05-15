After the uncertainty around its release, Karuppu has finally arrived in theatres, bringing with it the weight of expectation surrounding Suriya’s comeback as a full-fledged commercial action star. Directed by R. J. Balaji, the film attempts to blend courtroom corruption and fan-service spectacle into a mass entertainer. But if early audience reactions online are anything to go by, the response has been sharply divided.

#karuppu Review - Movie solely depends on one linersNo story, no logic, just headache from start to end. Avg. 1st half. Mokka 2nd half. Torture Climax. Zero Emotional Connect. Disappointed !#KaruppuDisaster pic.twitter.com/eIIvGxbLyg — S I M B U (@OGSimbu_) May 14, 2026

The film follows Karuppu, played by Suriya, a fierce protector who becomes entangled in a deeply compromised legal system controlled by advocate Baby Kannan, portrayed by R J Balaji. Positioned as both a socially conscious drama and a high-voltage action film, Karuppu arrived at a crucial moment in Suriya’s career, especially after the lukewarm reception to films like Kanguva and Retro.

That backdrop has heavily shaped the conversation around the film online. Many viewers walked into theatres hoping Karuppu would restore the kind of larger-than-life screen presence that once made Suriya one of Tamil cinema’s most bankable stars. Instead, reactions have ranged from outright disappointment to celebratory praise.

Some viewers were brutally critical in their first reactions. One user wrote, “Positive - Nothing. Negative - Whole movie,” summing up the frustration shared by a section of the audience that found the film uneven and exhausting. Another viewer compared the experience unfavourably to Suriya’s earlier work, writing, “Last time I watched a Suriya movie in the theatre was 24 and now Karuppu. Honestly I didn’t like the movie. It was like the RJ Balaji movie not Suriya. Man why are you doing these type of movies… please stop.”

At the same time, the film has also found support among viewers who embraced its unapologetically loud, mass-driven style. One reaction praised Suriya’s screen presence, calling his dual-role performance “electrifying” and highlighting the action sequences and punch dialogues as major highs. Another viewer argued that Karuppu was never aiming for realism in the first place, describing it as “loud action and fan-service mass fantasy,” while adding that Suriya “owns every single frame like a monster.”

That divide perhaps reflects the film itself. Karuppu appears torn between two ambitions: a politically charged story about institutional corruption and a star vehicle designed to showcase Suriya in peak commercial mode. For some audiences, that combination works as pure theatrical entertainment. For others, it leaves the film feeling tonally confused.

The film also features Trisha Krishnan, Indrans, Anagha Ravi, and Unnimaya Prasad in supporting roles.