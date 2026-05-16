Singer Keneesha Francis appears to have stepped away not just from Chennai and social media, but possibly from her much-discussed relationship with Tamil actor Ravi Mohan as well.

In a series of emotional posts shared online, Keneesha spoke about leaving behind a chapter of her life that began “with love” and was ending “with silence,” prompting widespread speculation about a breakup. Without naming Ravi directly, she also referenced betrayal, emotional exhaustion and the impact of sustained public scrutiny.

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One line from her statement quickly drew attention: “I release him with peace, with love, and with complete detachment.”

Keneesha said she has left Chennai and will be stepping away from music, therapy sessions and social media indefinitely. She pointed to online harassment as a major factor behind the decision, describing the past few months as emotionally draining.

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Her name had become closely tied to Ravi after the two were repeatedly seen together at public events during the actor’s separation from Aarti Ravi. Ravi announced the end of his 15-year marriage in 2024, with the separation later turning into a legal dispute that played out publicly through 2025.

While neither Ravi nor Keneesha ever formally defined their relationship, they made several appearances together and did little to avoid the speculation surrounding them. Keneesha, in particular, remained visibly supportive of Ravi during the fallout from his divorce proceedings.

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Even now, photographs featuring Ravi continue to remain on her Instagram profile, despite the strongly worded posts that have fuelled rumours of a split.

Neither has commented directly on the status of their relationship. But Keneesha’s decision to withdraw from public life has added a noticeable sense of finality to the conversation surrounding the pair.