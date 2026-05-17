Director C Prem Kumar has announced his next film, tentatively titled Production No. 32, with Fahadh Faasil and Shivada in the lead roles. The film marks Prem Kumar’s first move into the action-thriller genre after the success of his emotionally driven dramas 96 and Meiyazhagan.

Speaking about the project at the pooja function, Prem Kumar said the film will be very different from his earlier works, though it will retain the emotional element that connected with audiences in 96 and Meiyazhagan. He revealed that he had been developing the script for the past four years and that several people had advised him against pursuing it as it was outside his usual space. However, the filmmaker decided to move ahead with the project after Fahadh Faasil responded positively to the narration.

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The director also clarified that the film is being made as a direct Tamil project and not as a multilingual production.

The film is significant for Fahadh Faasil as it will be his first Tamil film as the sole lead hero. While the actor has appeared in Tamil films earlier, including Maamannan, this project places him at the centre of the story. Prem Kumar’s emphasis on balancing emotion within a thriller format is expected to give Fahadh a performance-oriented role rather than a conventional action part.

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The project also brings together Fahadh Faasil and Shivada as a lead pair for the first time. The two actors had previously shared screen space in Mahesh Narayanan’s Patriot, but this will be their first film together as the central characters.

Music for the film will be composed by Govind Vasantha, continuing his collaboration with Prem Kumar after 96. Cinematography will be handled by Mahendran Jayaraj, while editing is by R. Govindaraja.

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The supporting cast includes Chetan, Harish Uthaman, and Karunakaran. The film is presented by Ishari K. Ganesh and produced by Wells Picture International and Monsoon Movies.