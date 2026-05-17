Actor Rajinikanth broke his silence on Sunday at a press conference held at his residence in Poes Garden, Chennai, addressing swirling speculation about his political stance and clarifying the context behind his recent meeting with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin.

Rajinikanth made it clear that he is no longer involved in active politics, saying he has been away from the political scene for several years. He dismissed talk of re entering politics or influencing any leadership change, insisting that such narratives are far removed from his current position.

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Speaking about actor Vijay’s name being linked to the chief minister’s post, Rajinikanth said he was shocked when he first heard the reports. He stressed that Vijay, who is about 28 years younger than him, has built his own stature by positioning himself independently of the two major political parties in the state.

Much of the media attention stemmed from Rajinikanth’s meeting with M K Stalin after the election results. To many, the choice of timing and the political climate made the meeting look significant. Rajinikanth, however, framed it simply as a gesture between old friends.

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He explained that his relationship with Stalin goes back nearly four decades and extends beyond party lines or electoral calculations. He said that as a friend, he felt personally pained by Stalin’s defeat in the Kulathur constituency and that his visit was primarily to offer personal support.

Rajinikanth also addressed the role of social media in amplifying rumours. He pointed out that whenever something is said about him online and he does not respond, it often starts to be treated as fact. He said the controversy around his meeting with Stalin was a case in point, generated more by speculation than by any real political intent.

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At the same time, he rejected the idea that he would make careless or provocative remarks for attention. He described himself as someone who does not speak “unnecessarily” about sensitive issues, hinting that his public comments are usually measured and deliberate.