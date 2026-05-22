Birthday releases often come with towering expectations, but Drishyam 3 appears to have struck the right chord with audiences. The latest chapter in the hugely popular franchise, headlined by Mohanlal, has been receiving strong reactions from viewers since its theatrical release, with many praising the film for staying true to the emotional and suspense-driven world of Georgekutty.

Amid the positive response, Mohanlal has now shared a heartfelt note thanking audiences for the overwhelming love shown towards the film and its characters. The actor, who reprises his iconic role as Georgekutty, said the audience response had moved him deeply.

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“Drishyam 3 was made with immense love, passion, and gratitude, and seeing that love come back through your response has been deeply moving. Your reviews, your words, and the emotions you have shared mean far more to me than any number ever can. Thank you for watching, for connecting, for feeling every moment, and for embracing Georgekutty and family as your own,” Mohanlal wrote on Facebook.

The Drishyam franchise has remained one of Malayalam cinema’s most celebrated thriller sagas since the release of the first film in 2013. Directed by Jeethu Joseph, the original film became a landmark success and was later remade in multiple languages. Its sequel, released in 2021, expanded Georgekutty’s story while deepening the psychological tension surrounding his family.

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The third instalment picks up four years after the events of the second film and explores the changes in Georgekutty’s life and emotional state. While the franchise has always been known for its tightly constructed suspense, viewers have noted that the latest film places greater emphasis on the emotional weight carried by its central character.

Alongside Mohanlal, familiar faces including Meena, Esther Anil, Ansiba Hassan, Siddique, Asha Sharath and Murali Gopy reprise their roles, adding continuity to the franchise’s world.