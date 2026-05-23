Actor Ansiba Hassan has raised serious allegations against actor Tiny Tom, claiming that repeated false statements made by him and a fellow woman executive committee member led to her resignation from AMMA. She further alleged that she received no support from the AMMA President, Swetha Menon, despite raising her concerns with the leadership.

“Only Cuckoo Parameswaran, who is the general secretary, contacted me to ask about the issue. She was the one who asked me to submit an email before the committee. Neena Kurup knows about all the harassment I have been facing. I decided not to speak up for a while, but now I realise I need to, as several unnecessary speculations are being raised,” she said.

According to Ansiba, Tiny Tom falsely accused her of being involved in religious conversions. She also alleged that she underwent significant trauma after being unnecessarily summoned to a police station in connection with a false complaint filed by a woman member of AMMA.

Tiny Tom has denied the allegations. “I have never made any statements targeting a particular community. A huge part of my friend circle is part of the community,” Tom said.

“I have always been an active member of AMMA. I don’t need a position in AMMA. I work in the organisation out of my personal interest,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The actor said that Ansiba has furnished no proof for the allegation till now. “She is saying this on hearsay,” he said.

“Ansiba Hassan submitted her resignation letter on February 21. The AMMA general secretary asked her to postpone her decision till the AMMA general body meeting. This message was later deleted. The resignation matter was not raised in the March 2 executive committee meeting. On May 12, during the EC meeting, we contacted her to ask why she had resigned. She said it was due to her personal engagements. Her remarks were played on speakerphone,” Tiny Tom told the media.

Meanwhile, actor and AMMA vice president Lakshmipriya has dismissed the allegations raised by Ansiba Hassan against members of the organisation, describing the claims as “baseless” and “fabricated.”

Speaking to Onmanorama, Lakshmipriya said the accusations lacked any truth and insisted that the issues being discussed publicly had been misunderstood and exaggerated. She also revealed that it was she who had earlier filed a police complaint involving Ansiba, clarifying that the matter was personal and had already been resolved.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The complaint was filed in January. It was a very personal matter between me and Ansiba. It was sorted out. I don’t want to talk about it in detail, but I had asked her many times to come and resolve the issue before approaching the police,” Lakshmipriya said.

Responding to Ansiba’s allegations against Tiny Tom, Lakshmipriya said the claims were entirely unfounded. She denied that anyone within the organisation had referred to Ansiba using communal slurs or targeted her over her religious identity.

“To my knowledge, no one has ever called her a jihadi,” she said.

According to Lakshmipriya, the disagreement stemmed from discussions during an AMMA meeting regarding financial support offered by a temple for the organisation’s ‘Kudumba Sangamam’ event. She said members had differing opinions on whether the sponsorship should be accepted and discussions were centred on the legal and organisational aspects of the decision.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We had received a sponsorship offer of ₹75 lakh from Vennala Mahadeva Temple for the AMMA Kudumba Sangamam. During the meeting, we discussed whether to accept it and the legal implications. Some members supported the decision while others opposed it. Ansiba was among those who raised objections,” Lakshmipriya explained.