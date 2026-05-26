Months after stepping into one of Bollywood’s most closely watched franchises, actor Ranveer Singh has found himself at the centre of an escalating industry dispute. The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has reportedly imposed a ban on the actor following allegations that he abruptly exited 'Don 3' shortly before filming was scheduled to begin, triggering major financial losses for the production.

The controversy stems from a complaint filed by actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar, whose banner Excel Entertainment had announced 'Don 3' in 2023. The project had generated significant attention as it marked Ranveer’s entry into the iconic action franchise previously headlined by Amitabh Bachchan and later reinvented by Shah Rukh Khan.

ADVERTISEMENT

At a press conference on Monday, FWICE Chief Advisor and Indian Film and Television Directors’ Association president Ashok Pandit said the federation intervened after Farhan alleged that Ranveer walked away from the film just days before production was set to commence. According to Pandit, multiple notices were sent to the actor, but no response was received, prompting the federation to take action.

The fallout has reportedly intensified into a financial dispute as well, with Farhan allegedly seeking damages worth ₹45 crore over losses linked to the stalled production. The development comes at a particularly sensitive time for Ranveer, whose recent release Dhurandhar 2 had arrived only months earlier.

ADVERTISEMENT

'Don 3' was officially unveiled in August 2023 with a teaser introducing Ranveer as the franchise’s new lead. The announcement sparked intense debate among fans, with many curious to see how the actor would reinterpret a character long associated with two of Hindi cinema’s biggest stars.

While speculation surrounding the project continued for months, Ranveer had largely remained silent on the matter until FWICE’s reported ban became public. Responding through a spokesperson on Monday evening, the actor maintained that he did not wish to engage publicly with the controversy.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Ranveer Singh holds the highest regard for the film fraternity and for everyone associated with the Don franchise,” the statement said, adding that the actor believed “professional discussions and personal equations are best handled with dignity, maturity and mutual respect.”

The statement further noted that Ranveer chose not to react to “narratives and speculations” surrounding the project and remained focused on his upcoming work commitments.