Actor and former AMMA joint secretary Ansiba Hassan on Sunday appeared before the Assistant Commissioner of Police's office in Thrikkakara to record her statement in connection with a case registered against her following a complaint filed by AMMA vice-president Lakshmipriya.

Before entering the police station, Ansiba spoke to the media and reiterated a series of allegations against members of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), claiming that she had been subjected to an unlawful ordeal at a police station on the basis of a fabricated complaint.

The actor has alleged that Lakshmipriya, along with AMMA president Shwetha Menon and Sub Inspector Reshma of the Thripunithura Vanitha Police Station, conspired against her in what she described as an illegal and distressing episode. Ansiba maintained that she had been unlawfully detained and said the complaint that led to the incident was false.

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The dispute, which has triggered fresh tensions within the actors' body, has also seen Ansiba level serious allegations against AMMA executive committee member Tiny Tom. Referring to her earlier accusations, she alleged that Tiny Tom had branded her a "jihadi" and accused her of involvement in religious conversion activities.

"He has not only wronged me but an entire society," Ansiba told reporters. "To take revenge on someone, he thought he could play the religion card because my name is Ansiba Hassan. But we live in Kerala, and people here know the truth. He has to answer for his actions."

Ansiba said her objections go beyond personal grievances and concern what she described as an attempt to invoke religion in a dispute within a professional organisation. She argued that such remarks were particularly troubling in a state with a long-standing secular tradition.

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The actor also criticised AMMA's leadership, claiming that several complaints she had submitted in the past were ignored by the organisation's executive committee. According to Ansiba, it was only after sustained media attention that the association agreed to consider her grievances.

"I resigned because the committee repeatedly failed to address the complaints I raised. Asking me to return before the same committee and present my case is humiliating," she said. "The president supports Tiny Tom, and the vice-president filed a false complaint against me. This is the first time I am seeing the accused themselves forming a committee to examine a complaint."

The controversy comes days after AMMA indicated its willingness to hear Ansiba's complaints. However, the actor had laid down a set of conditions, chief among them being the formation of an independent panel to examine her allegations.

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As part of that proposal, Ansiba suggested the names of actors Ramesh Pisharody, Dhyan Sreenivasan and Maala Parvathi as potential members of the panel. She also stated that other individuals considered impartial could be included and that any replacements for unavailable members should be decided in consultation with her.

According to Ansiba, AMMA has not responded to those demands so far.