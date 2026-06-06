Veteran actor Salim Kumar, who has been battling health issues for some time, has been admitted to a private hospital in Kochi after developing fresh health complications. According to hospital sources, the actor is currently under intensive care but it remains unclear whether his latest health setback is linked to the treatment he has been undergoing for liver-related ailments.

Despite his health challenges, Salim Kumar was recently seen attending a public function in Kochi and also cast his vote in this year's Assembly elections.

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The actor was last seen in films such as Bha Bha Ba and Azadi. While he is best known for his satirical and comedic performances, Salim Kumar has earned widespread acclaim in the latter part of his career for a series of powerful dramatic roles, showcasing his versatility as an actor.