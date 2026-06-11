Malayalam cinema is set to welcome a new project titled 'Poocha Sir', with actors Joemon Jyothir and Alan Bin Siraj taking on the lead roles. The film was officially announced on Wednesday, accompanied by a poster that prominently features a cat, offering the first glimpse of the upcoming production.

The project marks the directorial debut of Rejivan Abdul Basheer, who previously worked as the chief associate on 'Vaazha 2'. While details about the storyline and genre remain under wraps, the announcement has already drawn attention for its unusual title and the feline presence at the centre of its promotional artwork.

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Alongside Joemon Jyothir and Alan Bin Siraj, the film is expected to feature several well-known actors from Malayalam and South Indian cinema. However, the makers have not yet revealed the full cast lineup or additional crew details.