The South Indian Film Producers Association (SIFPA), a new body comprising representatives from the film industries of five southern states, met in Kochi to discuss key challenges facing producers.

Union Minister of State Suresh Gopi, who attended the meeting, told the media that he would bring the concerns raised by producers to the Centre’s attention, including piracy, OTT-related disruptions, and review bombing. Speaking to reporters after the meeting, he noted that producers had earlier held separate discussions before inviting him to a joint session. Following this, another round of talks was held in Hyderabad in May, with further discussions in Kochi.

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Suresh Gopi said producers had flagged the need for urgent government intervention and systemic reforms long overdue in the industry. He asked them to submit a detailed report on their concerns, which will be forwarded to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The report will also be shared with the Ministries of Home Affairs and External Affairs for follow-up action.

He highlighted the impact of OTT platforms, especially after the COVID-19 period, saying they had significantly altered traditional revenue models and created new challenges for recovering production costs. He also raised concerns over evolving piracy networks, calling for stronger enforcement and intervention by the Home Ministry.

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The minister further pointed to issues such as certification delays and restrictions on promotional materials, arguing that producers, often working with borrowed funds, should not be exposed to financial risk due to procedural delays. He also noted concerns around intellectual property rights, YouTube-related issues, and review bombing, describing them as serious threats to the industry.

Suresh Gopi said the concerns were industry-wide and required coordinated action from all stakeholders, adding that stronger laws and effective enforcement were necessary.