After months of speculation, Hollywood actor Tom Holland has confirmed his marriage to Spider-Man co-star Zendaya. In an interview with the international lifestyle publication Esquire, Holland briefly addressed the wedding, putting to rest rumours that had been circulating since January about whether the on-screen partners had officially tied the knot.

The speculation began when Zendaya’s stylist, Law Roach, remarked on the Golden Globes red carpet that the couple’s wedding had ‘already happened’ and was ‘very true,’ fuelling widespread discussion online.

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Roach's comments sent social media into a frenzy and sparked a wave of AI-generated images purporting to show Zendaya in a wedding dress at the alleged ceremony. Holland confirmed their marriage during an interview with Esquire for a new cover story.

The 30-year-old actor told the outlet that his grandmother saw the photos and thought she hadn't been invited to the wedding. When asked whether he had to reassure family members about the AI photos, Holland replied: "No, because they were all there."

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Asked for a further comment, Holland simply replied, "That's all you'll get on that." Zendaya, 29, has not yet opened up about the marriage, but during her press tour earlier this year for ‘The Drama’, the actor addressed the fake photos on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live.’ The actor revealed that she has been approached by people complimenting her on wedding pictures she had never taken.

"They're AI. They're not real," she said, adding that several people in her personal life were also fooled and upset they had not received an invitation. During the interview with Esquire, Holland praised Zendaya as a partner. "I found my person. She's my best friend, and I'm the happiest I ever have been when I'm with her, but I also have never felt so supported and safe, ever. Period," the actor had said, according to PTI.

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"Our business can present very stressful situations, and it's really nice to have a bedrock of a relationship that will stand the test of time," he added. Holland and Zendaya have appeared together in three ‘Spider-Man’ films, with a fourth, ‘Brand New Day’, set for release this July. They are also both part of the cast of Christopher Nolan's upcoming epic film ‘The Odyssey’, which will also come out in theatres in July.