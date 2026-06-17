Director M Padmakumar, best known for directing Malayalam hits, including ‘Joseph,’ ‘Shikkar,’ ‘Vargam,’ and ‘Vasthavam,’ is all set to return with yet another crime thriller. The makers released the second-look poster of his latest investigative thriller, ‘Uyir,’ with the tag line ‘When everyone looks away, one man digs deeper’. Roshan Mathew plays a sub-inspector Ajeeb, who is undergoing his probation period at the Dharmadam Police Station in Kannur district. The film, according to the makers, is based on real-life incidents. Produced by Santhosh Trivikraman under the banner of WOW Cinemas, the movie will be brought to theaters by Century Films.

The screenplay and dialogues have been penned by Nikhil K Menon, a popular singer and actor well-known to television audiences, and Shaji Marad, a real-life police officer and co-writer of the internationally acclaimed film ‘Ela Veezha Poonchira.’ This script blends authentic police experiences with cinematic flair to offer a realistic viewing experience. Alongside Roshan Mathew, actor Baiju Santhosh plays a full-length police role. The film also features a strong supporting cast, including Vineeth Thattil, Divya M. Nair, Santhosh Trivikraman, Shaju Sreedhar, Sreekanth Murali, Vinod Sagar, Athulya Chandra, and Shruthy Menon. In addition to the Malayalam actors, prominent Bollywood stars Saiyami Kher and Mahesh Shetty make crucial cameo appearances. The film was shot across five distinct locations, including Coorg, Thalassery, Palakkad, Kochi, and Mumbai.

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The technical crew is led by cinematographer Ajay David Kachappilly, known for his work on Porinju Mariam Jose and Garudan. The film’s music and background score are composed by Manikandan Ayyappa, while veteran editor Ranjan Abraham oversees the editing.

The Malayalam lyrics are penned by Shibu Chakravarthy and Santhosh Varma. Adding a distinctive musical dimension, Niranjan Bharathi, a fourth-generation descendant of the legendary poet Subramania Bharati, has written the Tamil lyrics, while Umesh Pilikkudelu contributes the Kannada lyrics. Renowned singer K. S. Chithra has also recorded three melodious tracks for the film.

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The wider technical team includes production designer Saburam, promo song composer Charles Nazareth, makeup artist P. V. Shankar, costume designer Aysha Shafeer Sait, stunt director Thavasi Raj, creative head Nikhil K. Menon, sound designer Arun Verma, VFX supervisor Sharath Vinu, visual promotions handled by Snakeplant LLP, and public relations officer Aparna Girish.