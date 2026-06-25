A simple act of kindness by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has struck a chord with people across the state, with a video of the leader stepping off a stage to personally hand over an appointment order to a heavily pregnant woman going viral on social media.

The moment unfolded during a government function in Chennai where appointment letters were distributed to candidates selected for jobs in the Electricity Department through the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC). The event, held at the Kalaivanar Arangam auditorium, saw appointment orders being handed over to 401 candidates, including 383 Assistant Engineers and 18 Assistant Accounts Officers.

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Among those selected was Akshaya Lakshmi, who was in the final days of her pregnancy. As her name was announced, Vijay noticed that she was nine months pregnant and would likely have difficulty climbing the steps to the stage to receive her appointment order.

Chief Minister Joseph Vijay issued appointment orders to a pregnant woman. Her delivery is scheduled to take place within the next three days. pic.twitter.com/bDIQMgPNXB — Vignesh Theni (@Vignesh_twitz) June 24, 2026

Rather than asking officials to assist her or making special arrangements, the Chief Minister chose to walk down from the stage himself. To the surprise of security personnel and those attending the event, Vijay made his way through the venue and approached Akshaya where she was seated.

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He personally handed over her appointment order, congratulated her on securing the job, and exchanged a few words with her. Vijay also wished her a safe delivery and success in her new role, drawing warm applause from the audience.

The brief interaction quickly became one of the most talked-about moments from the event after videos of the gesture began circulating online. Social media users praised the Chief Minister for putting empathy ahead of protocol, with many describing the moment as a reflection of people-centric leadership.

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Since taking office, Vijay has often projected an image of accessibility and direct engagement with the public. Supporters say the latest incident is another example of that approach, while the viral response suggests the gesture resonated far beyond the walls of the auditorium.