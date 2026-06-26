Megastar Mammootty, who was recently honoured with the Padma Bhushan by the Government of India, received a special tribute on the sets of his upcoming film ‘Om’, with actor Dhanush and the film’s team organising a cake-cutting celebration in his honour. Pictures from the celebration were shared by Dhanush’s production banner Wunderbar Films on its official X handle.

The gesture comes just days after Mammootty was conferred the Padma Bhushan by President Droupadi Murmu at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan on June 23. Following the award ceremony, the veteran actor also visited Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with his son, actor Dulquer Salmaan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, ‘Om’, directed by Rajkumar Periasamy after the success of ‘Amaran’, is gearing up for a worldwide theatrical release on October 16, 2026. The pan-Indian film is being produced by Wunderbar Films in association with R Take Studios.

Titled ‘Om – Chapter One’, the film carries the tagline Udhiram: The Blood Wood. The title teaser hints at a full-scale mass action drama. The project also marks Mammootty’s return to Tamil cinema after eight years. His last Tamil film was Ram’s ‘Peranbu’ (2018). The film also reunites Dhanush and Sai Pallavi after their earlier collaboration in ‘Maari 2’.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sai Pallavi plays the female lead in the film, while Sreeleela also has a key role. South Indian music sensation Sai Abhyankkar is composing the music, marking his first collaboration with Dhanush. Malayalam actor Indrans is also part of the cast in an important role.