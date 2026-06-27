Veteran Tamil filmmaker, actor and screenwriter K Bhagyaraj breathed his last in Chennai on Saturday after suffering a heart attack. He was 73.

Over a career spanning several decades, Bhagyaraj wore many hats as a director, writer and actor. He directed more than 25 films and appeared in over 75, earning a reputation for crafting commercially successful films rooted in everyday life.

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Born Krishnaswamy Bhagyaraj in Tamil Nadu's Erode district, he began his journey in the film industry as an assistant to acclaimed filmmaker Bharathiraja. He worked as assistant director on '16 Vayathinile' (1977) and 'Kizhakke Pogum Rail', while also contributing as a writer to 'Kizhakke Pogum Rail' (1978) and 'Tik Tik Tik' (1981). He wrote the dialogues for 'Sigappu Rojakkal' (1978), in which he also made a brief on-screen appearance after earlier playing small roles in films such as '16 Vayathinile'.

Bhagyaraj made his directorial debut with 'Suvarilladha Chiththirangal' in 1979, in which he also starred alongside Sudhakar and Sumathi. Around the same time, he made his debut as a leading actor in Bharathiraja's 'Puthiya Vaarpugal', marking the beginning of a successful career in front of the camera as well.

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Over the years, he delivered several memorable films, including 'Oru Kai Osai' (1980), 'Mouna Geethangal' (1981), 'Andha 7 Naatkal' (1981), 'Darling, Darling, Darling' (1982), 'Mundhanai Mudichu' (1983), 'Dhavani Kanavugal' (1984), 'Chinna Veedu' (1985), 'Enga Chinna Rasa' (1987) and 'Avasara Police 100' (1990).

Bhagyaraj also played a significant role in introducing new talent to Tamil cinema. He introduced actor Urvashi in 'Mundhanai Mudichu', while Kalpana, Urvashi's sister, made her acting debut in his 1985 directorial 'Chinna Veedu', which went on to become a commercial success.

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Bhagyaraj is survived by his wife, actor Poornima Jayaram, and their two children, Saranya Bhagyaraj and actor Shanthnu Bhagyaraj.

With his distinctive storytelling style and ability to connect with audiences across generations, K Bhagyaraj leaves behind a rich cinematic legacy that continues to influence Tamil cinema.