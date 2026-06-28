The South Indian film industry continues to mourn the loss of veteran actor and filmmaker Bhagyaraj, with several stars from Malayalam and Tamil cinema gathering at his Chennai residence to pay their final respects.

Among those who visited was Mammootty, who rushed to Bhagyaraj's home despite his busy schedule. The emotional moment between the Malayalam superstar and Bhagyaraj's wife, Poornima, touched many. Overcome with grief on seeing Mammootty, Poornima broke down in tears. Mammootty embraced and comforted her before quietly leaving the residence.

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Actor Dileep also visited the bereaved family earlier in the day. Bhagyaraj had portrayed Dileep's father in the 2012 film 'Mr. Marumakan', and the actor spent considerable time with the family, offering his condolences before departing.

Actress Keerthy Suresh arrived visibly emotional, struggling to hold back tears as she paid her respects to the veteran. A video of actor-director Parthiban consoling Keerthy has since gone viral on social media, resonating with fans mourning Bhagyaraj's passing.

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Nayanthara, accompanied by her husband and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan, also visited Bhagyaraj's residence to bid a final farewell. The actress was seen paying her respects in an emotional moment. Veteran actresses Ambika, Nalini and Sumalatha were among the many members of the film fraternity who came to honour the late actor.

Suhasini was one of the first to reach Bhagyaraj's residence after news of his death broke. She also helped coordinate crowd and media management outside the house as mourners continued to arrive.

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Earlier, Tamil cinema stalwarts Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Vikram and Dhanush had also visited the residence to offer their condolences to Bhagyaraj's family.

Bhagyaraj passed away on Saturday morning after suffering a heart attack while returning from his morning walk. He was rushed to a hospital but could not be saved.