Yash and Geethu Mohandas' Toxic,' one of the most anticipated South Indian films of the year, is gearing up for its theatrical release in August. Adding to the excitement, the makers unveiled a new glimpse of the film on Wednesday titled Ladies & Ladies.

So far, the promotional campaign has offered only brief looks into the film's world through posters, teasers and first-look videos. While some of those generated considerable excitement, others left audiences wanting more. The latest teaser, however, is arguably the most intriguing yet. Rather than focusing solely on Yash, it shifts the spotlight to the women in the story, hinting that they could be just as central to the narrative—and perhaps even the driving force behind the conflict.

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The first teaser, with its glamorous visuals and semi-nude women, had sparked speculation about whether the film was being marketed primarily to a male audience. Ladies & Ladies changes that perception. It presents women as layered, powerful characters capable of immense love as well as ruthless ambition, suggesting that 'Toxic' is as much about their motivations and rivalries as it is about its male protagonist. While the central conflict remains under wraps, the teaser succeeds in building intrigue by offering a perspective that is both stylish and refreshingly female-driven.

Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth and Huma Qureshi command every frame with undeniable presence, teasing characters that are as complex as they are powerful. Whether it’s the fierce and formidable Nayanthara, Kiara’s mesmerizing, magnetic and yet somewhat melancholic energy, Tara’s unbothered an vivacious presence, Rukmini’s fierce intensity or Huma’s captivating and steely glimpse, each woman leaves an unmistakable mark on the world of Toxic. Elevating the intrigue further is a captivating female voice-over that tells a woman’s perspective, adding a layer of mystery, power and rebellion.

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Right from the first frame, the video embraces its rebellious spirit with the disclaimer: “Kids… stay away. Parents… make sure your kids stay away. Grandparents… make sure your kids’ kids stay away. Great Grandparents… at your own risk.” Equal parts unfiltered and candid, the warning captures the film’s pulse.

‘Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups,’ the asset continues to expand a world that is dangerous and impossible to look away from.

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Directed by Geetu Mohandas and fronted by actor-producer Yash, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups features a powerhouse ensemble cast including Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria,Rukmini Vasanth and Huma Qureshi in pivotal roles. Shot simultaneously in Kannada and English, the film will also be dubbed in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam. Backed by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, it is set for a massive worldwide theatrical release on Wednesday, 26 August 2026.