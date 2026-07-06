Tamil actor-director Pradeep Ranganathan has officially stepped into production with the launch of his banner, PR Show. The filmmaker, who has delivered three consecutive blockbusters, is making his debut as a producer with PRS01, a women-centric film starring Mamitha Baiju in the lead.

The project was unveiled with a special launch video that has already generated significant buzz on social media. Produced by Pradeep under the PR Show banner, PRS01 marks the directorial debut of six of his former assistants, who have been introduced collectively as the Alpha Unit. The screenplay has been penned by Pradeep himself.

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Mamitha Baiju is joined by Ashwanth Marimuthu, Sivaji Sontineni, Swasika, Anamika Mahi and Lizzy Antony in key roles. Dinesh Kumar Purushothaman serves as the cinematographer, while Pradeep E. Raghav is the editor. Music is composed by Sai Abhyankar, whose recent work has earned him recognition for his catchy and energetic soundtracks.

Tentatively titled PRS01, the film will be produced simultaneously in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. Its launch video has drawn attention for its intriguing concept, striking visuals and engaging background score.

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The film also marks Pradeep Ranganathan and Ashwanth Marimuthu's first collaboration since the blockbuster Dragon. With a women-centric story, a promising creative team and Pradeep taking on the role of producer for the first time, PRS01 has already emerged as one of the most anticipated upcoming projects. Sabari is the film's PRO.