Streaming libraries change constantly, and every month a handful of titles quietly make their exit. This July, Netflix India is bidding farewell to a mix of films spanning genres and eras, from a cult martial arts comedy and a stylish Viking epic to thrillers packed with suspense. If any of these titles have been sitting on your watchlist, now might be the time to hit play before they're gone.

Until Dawn (Leaving July 24)

Based on the popular video game of the same name, 'Until Dawn' is a horror thriller that follows a group of young people trapped in a nightmarish situation where survival depends on the choices they make. Blending slasher-film tension with supernatural twists, the film stars Ella Rubin, Michael Cimino, Odessa A'zion, Ji-young Yoo and Belmont Cameli. Fans of survival horror and jump-scare-heavy thrillers may want to catch this one before it leaves the platform.

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The Northman (Leaving July 25)

Director Robert Eggers' visually striking Viking saga reimagines the legend that inspired Shakespeare's 'Hamlet'. Set in medieval Iceland, the film follows Prince Amleth on a brutal quest to avenge his father's murder. Featuring a star-studded cast including Alexander Skarsgard, Nicole Kidman, Claes Bang, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ethan Hawke and Willem Dafoe, 'The Northman' earned praise for its immersive world-building, raw action sequences and uncompromising storytelling.

The Roommate (Leaving July 31)

What begins as a seemingly ordinary college friendship soon spirals into obsession in this psychological thriller. 'The Roommate' follows freshman Sara as she becomes increasingly uneasy about her new roommate Rebecca's possessive behaviour. The film stars Minka Kelly, Leighton Meester, Cam Gigandet, Aly Michalka and Billy Zane. While it leans into familiar genre territory, it remains a watchable thriller driven by Meester's unsettling performance.

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Kung Fu Hustle (Leaving July 31)

Stephen Chow's beloved action-comedy has lost none of its charm since its release in 2004. Set in 1940s Shanghai, the film follows a small-time crook whose ambitions land him in the middle of a battle between ruthless gangsters and unlikely martial arts masters. Directed by and starring Stephen Chow, the film also features Yuen Wah, Yuen Qiu, Danny Chan and Lam Chi-chung. Packed with inventive action, slapstick humour and memorable characters, 'Kung Fu Hustle' remains a crowd-pleasing classic.

The International (Leaving July 31)

This globe-trotting political thriller follows an Interpol agent and a Manhattan assistant district attorney as they investigate one of the world's most powerful banks and uncover a web of corruption. Directed by Tom Tykwer, 'The International' stars Clive Owen, Naomi Watts, Armin Mueller-Stahl and Brian F. O'Byrne. Anchored by strong performances and an ambitious international scale, the film offers a tense and intelligent take on corporate crime and conspiracy.