Actor Prakash Raj has hailed the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan as a victory for the country's youth, applauding the students and protesters who spearheaded the nationwide agitation over the NEET question paper leak controversy.

Taking to social media shortly after the minister stepped down, Prakash Raj congratulated the protesters who had camped in Delhi for days, demanding accountability from the Centre.

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"Congratulations... my dear Cockroaches... Dear Sonam Wangchuk sir and every single one who stood by the youth. You have proved that you can bring a regime down to its knees," he wrote, sharing the post with his signature hashtag, #JustAsking.

Pradhan's resignation came after weeks of mounting pressure from students, youth groups and civil society members, with demonstrations intensifying in the national capital under the leadership of social activist Sonam Wangchuk and student organisations, including the Cockroach Janata Party. Protesters had maintained that they would not call off the agitation until the minister resigned.

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Among those celebrating the development was television host Ranjini Haridas, who had actively participated in the protests from the beginning and consistently voiced her support for the movement.

In an emotional video shared on social media, Ranjini described the resignation as "one of the craziest victories" she had witnessed and credited the country's young people for making it happen.

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"This is one of the craziest victories and it happened because of the youngsters, the students of this country coming together and showing their power. Seeing this happen has given me not just hope, it has given me joy. I feel a big weight has been lifted off my heart because the last month has been messing with my head," she said.

The minister's exit has been widely celebrated by supporters of the movement as a defining moment for student-led activism, with many calling it proof that sustained public pressure and collective action can force those in power to respond to demands for accountability.