When 'Obsession' opened in theatres earlier this year, there was very little to suggest it would become one of the year's biggest box office stories.

It wasn't based on a bestselling novel. It wasn't part of an established horror franchise. There wasn't a bankable Hollywood star leading the cast or a marketing campaign that dominated social media weeks before release.

Yet, a film reportedly made for around ₹7.2 crore has gone on to gross more than ₹4,249 crore worldwide. Those are the kind of numbers usually associated with superhero films and long-running franchises, not an independent psychological horror starring relatively unfamiliar faces.

So what exactly happened?

A familiar idea, told differently

Written and directed by Curry Barker, 'Obsession' follows Bear (Michael Johnston), a lonely young man who discovers a mysterious object capable of granting wishes. He uses it for something ordinary. He wishes that Nikki (Inde Navarrette), his childhood friend, would fall in love with him.

The wish comes true. Only, it doesn't unfold like a romance.

Nikki's love for him slowly transforms into something possessive, consuming and frightening, forcing Bear to realise that getting exactly what he wanted may be the worst thing that could have happened.

It's a deceptively simple premise, and perhaps that's the film's biggest advantage. You don't need pages of mythology or complicated world-building to understand what's at stake. Within minutes, audiences understand the desire driving Bear's decision. Almost everyone has wondered, at least once, what life would be like if the person they loved felt the same way.

'Obsession' simply asks what happens when that wish goes too far.

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Horror rooted in human behaviour

The supernatural element may drive the plot, but it isn't what audiences have been talking about.

What people remember are the relationships.

Obsessed Nikki's jealousy. Bear's loneliness. The uncomfortable feeling of watching affection slowly become control.

The film trusts the audience to notice the changes. A smile lasts a little too long. A harmless question begins to sound like an interrogation. By the time Bear realises something is wrong, the audience already has.

That approach has made the film accessible even to viewers who wouldn't normally seek out horror. Strip away the mysterious object, and 'Obsession' becomes a story about emotional dependency, blurred boundaries and unhealthy attachment.

Those conversations are hardly niche today. From dating apps to Reddit threads and Instagram reels, discussions around "red flags", "love bombing" and toxic relationships have become part of everyday vocabulary, particularly among younger audiences. Without ever trying to be topical, 'Obsession' taps into anxieties many viewers already recognise.

Word of mouth did what marketing couldn't

Unlike many studio releases, 'Obsession' didn't arrive with years of anticipation. Its biggest marketing campaign turned out to be its audience. As early viewers began recommending the film online, one message appeared repeatedly: Don't read too much about it. Just watch it.

That sense of discovery became one of the film's biggest strengths.

Instead of clips or jump scares going viral, discussions centred on the film's ideas. Was Bear a victim of his own wish? Was Nikki always capable of becoming obsessive? Where does love end and possession begin?

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Those conversations encouraged more people to watch the film, creating the kind of momentum independent productions rarely achieve.

Why it clicked in India

The film's success in India isn't particularly surprising.

Indian audiences have long embraced stories driven by relationships and emotional conflict. Romance, heartbreak and obsession have long shaped some of Indian cinema's most memorable films, from 'Darr' and 'Kabir Singh' to Malayalam's 'Sundara Purushan', even though each explores these emotions in very different ways.

'Obsession' approaches the same emotional territory from another direction. Instead of treating obsessive love as romantic or tragic, it examines what happens when affection loses its boundaries. That shift makes the film feel contemporary, especially at a time when conversations around emotional manipulation and unhealthy relationships are more visible than ever.

It also helps that the film doesn't demand a deep knowledge of horror conventions. Viewers aren't decoding complicated lore or cinematic universes. They're watching emotions they recognise pushed to terrifying extremes.

But the real achievement of 'Obsession' lies elsewhere.

It convinced audiences around the world that one of the year's most talked-about horror films didn't need famous superheroes, elaborate mythology or hundreds of millions of dollars. It only needed a simple question that almost everyone has asked themselves at some point:

What if the person you loved loved you back... just a little too much?

(The movie is available to rent on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+)