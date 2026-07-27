The internal crisis within the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) has deepened, with four women members approaching the Joint Registrar of Cooperative Societies, seeking immediate intervention in the organisation's administration.

Actors Ansiba Hassan, Maala Parvathi, Usha Haseena and Ponnamma Babu submitted a complaint before the Sub Registrar's office in Thiruvananthapuram, urging the Registrar to take over AMMA's administration, freeze all financial transactions and oversee the conduct of fresh elections.

Speaking to Onmanorama, Ansiba Hassan said the organisation is currently functioning without a legally recognised leadership. She pointed out that actor Shwetha Menon's complaint was directed against the ad hoc committee headed by Ramesh Pisharody and not against the executive committee itself. According to Ansiba, the confusion stems from the fact that Shwetha Menon had earlier announced her resignation from both the executive committee and AMMA's general body, but has now resumed functioning as president.

ADVERTISEMENT

"At present, there is no one legally governing the organisation. Shwetha Menon's complaint was against Ramesh Pisharody, not the ad hoc committee. She had publicly announced that she was resigning from AMMA altogether, but has now returned claiming she continues to be the president. There is complete uncertainty over who is in charge and what happens next," Ansiba said.

The complaint alleges that members of the executive committee, who had publicly announced their resignation during the general body meeting, later resumed their positions and continued to discharge official responsibilities. The complainants argue that such actions violate AMMA's bylaws and are therefore illegal.

Invoking Section 19 of the Travancore-Cochin Literary, Scientific and Charitable Societies Registration Act, 1955, the four members have requested that the Registrar assume temporary control of the organisation until a new committee is elected.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ansiba also claimed that the executive committee continues to retain key organisational assets despite having resigned. She said former treasurer Unni Sivapal had informed members that important documents, cheque books and other official records remain with Shwetha Menon's committee.

"They have no right to keep those documents with them. The Registrar should take charge, secure all the records and conduct fresh elections so that a new committee can be formed. We have the support of the general body," she said.

The complaint further alleges that the minutes of the recent general body meeting submitted before the Registrar's office contain factual inaccuracies. It has sought legal action against those responsible, arguing that the disputed documents could be relied upon in ongoing judicial proceedings.

ADVERTISEMENT

The development comes even as the committee led by Shwetha Menon continues to manage AMMA's day-to-day affairs and convene executive meetings in accordance with an interim court order. Earlier, the committee had taken back the office keys, official records and even the organisation's Wi-Fi password from the ad hoc committee headed by Ramesh Pisharody.

The latest complaint comes just ahead of the Sessions Court's verdict in the dispute over AMMA's administration, adding another twist to the prolonged power struggle that has engulfed the organisation.