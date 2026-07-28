Sixteen years after actor Cochin Haneefa's death, his family's long-cherished dream of owning a home has finally become a reality. The house, named 'Cochin Haneefa's AB Manzil', was recently inaugurated at Vennala Ambedkar Road, fulfilling one of the late actor's biggest wishes.

For Haneefa's wife, Faseela, the new home is far more than a building. It is the fulfilment of a promise her husband often made during his lifetime.

She recalled that Haneefa would always tell her she would one day have a home built entirely from his earnings. Though it took 16 years after his passing, she said the family was finally able to make that dream come true.

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The house has been named AB Manzil in memory of Haneefa's father, AB Mohammed, another wish the actor had expressed. Faseela said everything in Haneefa's life came a little late, but always with something special attached to it, adding that she feels the same way about the family's new home.

According to her, everyone who visited the house appreciated it, and she believes it reflects Haneefa's personality and warmth. "You can see Haneefikka's heart in this house," she said, remembering him as someone who never earned the ill will of anyone.

Faseela also spoke about actor Dileep, saying he has remained a constant source of support for the family ever since Haneefa's death.

She said Dileep would always ask her to reach out whenever the family faced a problem, assuring her that she could call him at any hour. Even if he was busy with a shoot and missed her calls, he would always return them at the earliest, apologising for not answering sooner. His concern and affection for the family, she said, have never changed over the years.

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Echoing her sentiments, Haneefa's brother-in-law Firoz said the family had to wait 16 years for this day because of several legal hurdles. Despite the delays, he said there was immense satisfaction in knowing that the house was built using Haneefa's own earnings.

He added that the family had quietly fulfilled many of the actor's dreams over the years. Haneefa had wanted his daughters to pursue professional courses, and today one is studying Chartered Accountancy while the other is pursuing Company Secretaryship. Naming the house after his father was another wish the family was determined to honour.

Firoz described Dileep as much more than someone who offered financial help.

"If someone helps you financially, you can repay that debt. But Dileepettan gave us his constant presence and support, and that can never be repaid," he said.

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He also revealed that despite finishing a film shoot, Dileep came straight to the housewarming ceremony without going home to rest. The actor arrived well before the event began and spent several hours with the family, choosing not to miss the occasion despite sacrificing his sleep.