Actress Trisha Krishnan’s recent appearance at the Tamil Nadu government’s official Independence Day celebrations has sparked considerable discussion on social media. The actress, who looked radiant in a mustard-yellow Kanjeevaram saree with her hair neatly parted and tied in a bun, was seen seated in the front row alongside Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay’s parents, SA Chandrasekhar and Shoba Chandrasekhar, as she watched the parade. Trisha’s mother, Uma Krishnan, was also present at the event.

A video of Trisha waiting for the Chief Minister’s arrival has also caught the attention of fans on X. During the parade, the camera focused on Vijay as he looked towards the gallery and greeted his family, as well as Trisha. The visuals also show Trisha interacting with ministers and other eminent guests at the event.

VIDEO | Actor Trisha joins Independence Day function in Chennai; sits with Tamil Nadu CM Vijay's parents.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) pic.twitter.com/vGqEMZahXU — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 15, 2026

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Trisha’s presence at the official government function has drawn added interest on social media amid reports that Vijay’s wife, Sangeetha, had withdrawn her divorce petition. However, there has been no official confirmation of the reported development. This marks the second official function attended by Trisha alongside Vijay after his swearing-in ceremony a few months ago.