Mamitha Baiju’s entry into films happened almost by chance. When she was a schoolgirl, she learnt that a film, 'Pavada', directed by G Marthandan, was being shot near her home. The team was looking for local children to be part of the film, and out of curiosity, Mamitha went to the sets and joined as a junior artist.

At the time, there was nothing to suggest that the little girl who had walked into a film set just to see what was happening would one day become one of the most sought-after young actresses in South India. Years later, that first experience feels significant. Mamitha, who grew up in Kidangoor in Kottayam, has now worked with some of the biggest names in Malayalam and Tamil cinema. More importantly, she has managed to create a space for herself even when surrounded by much bigger stars.

Her recent run has been particularly impressive. She has appeared alongside Vijay in 'Jananayagan', Suriya in 'Vishwanath and Sons' and Pradeep Ranganathan in 'Dude'. These are big films with big stars, but Mamitha has managed to make sure that she is not simply another name in the cast.

In 'Jananayagan', she plays a young woman whose life changes after the death of her father. Vijay’s character becomes her foster father, and their relationship forms an important part of the story. The role required Mamitha to show vulnerability but also a certain strength, including in the action portions of the film. The film received mixed reactions, but Mamitha’s performance was noticed. She held her own alongside Vijay and brought the required energy to her character.

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In 'Vishwanath and Sons', she gets to show another side of herself. Playing opposite Suriya, she is required to be charming, funny and smart. She does not overdo any of it. There is a certain ease to her performance, and that has become one of her biggest strengths. That is what makes Mamitha interesting as an actor. She knows when to hold back. There is rarely any unnecessary overacting in her performances. She seems to understand what a particular scene needs and gives just that. We saw glimpses of this even before she became widely known. In 'Super Sharanya', where she played the heroine’s friend, Mamitha stood out with her natural comic timing and nonchalant manner.

Then came ‘Premalu’, the film that changed things for her. Her performance as Reenu made her popular not just in Kerala but across South India. Her charm, humour and chemistry with the rest of the cast made her one of the most talked-about performers in the film. But 'Premalu' was not really the beginning. It was more of a turning point. Writer Suresh Babu, whose works include ‘Sarvopari Palakkaran’ and ‘Pallichattambi’, had noticed Mamitha much earlier. He remembers her from the time she was still a school student coming to film sets.

According to him, one of her biggest strengths was her ability to observe. “I even remember telling an actor in 'Sarvopari Palakkaran' to check how Mamitha was performing. She did not have any filters, so acting came so naturally to her. She would easily translate what she was told to do, and she has managed to do that even as she has come a long way,” he says.

He also remembers Mamitha watching other actors even when she did not have a scene. “She would watch everyone’s performances even when she did not have any scene. That is what made her probably perform very well. She is also someone who listens very carefully and seriously.”

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Mamitha was part of 'Sarvopari Palakkaran' because she was the daughter of a friend of the producer. But she left an impression almost immediately. “I remember her creating a lot of impression after her first scene itself, where many of us opined that she would go a long way,” Suresh Babu recalls.

That ability to listen and observe seems to have stayed with her. Mamitha also worked with director Rahul Riji Nair in 'Dakini' and 'Kho Kho'. While 'Dakini' saw her in a supporting role, ‘Kho Kho’ gave her a more serious character as a student involved in the sport. These roles may not have brought her the kind of attention that ‘Premalu’ did, but they helped her build experience.

Mamitha Baiju with Pradeep Ranganathan. Photo: Instagram

What makes her stand out today is that she can do a little bit of everything. She can be funny, emotional, serious and charming. She dances well too, as she showed in songs such as ‘Oorum Blood’ in Dude. She also has the ability to change her expressions quickly, which works particularly well in comedy and commercial films.

And then there is something harder to explain — her likeability. Mamitha has an easy presence on screen. She does not seem to be trying too hard to make the audience notice her, but they do anyway. That could be one of the biggest reasons why she has the potential to go a long way.

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Four of her films have now crossed the ₹100-crore mark at the box office, and the size of the projects she is being offered has changed considerably. Her next big Malayalam release, ‘Bethlehem Kudumba Unit’, brings her back with ‘Premalu’ director Girish A D, this time alongside Nivin Pauly.

For someone who first entered a film set simply because she was curious about what was happening near her home, Mamitha has come a remarkably long way. The interesting part is that she still seems to be learning. She watches. She listens. She observes. And then she brings all of that to the screen. That may ultimately be what takes Mamitha Baiju from being one of South India’s promising young actors to becoming a genuine star.