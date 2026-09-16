Actor Ahaana Krishna and cinematographer Nimish Ravi’s wedding has been one of the most talked-about celebrations in Mollywood, but a candid photograph of Dulquer Salmaan has now added another interesting moment to the festivities.

The picture, clicked by the wedding photographer, shows Dulquer standing to the side with a microphone in hand, smiling as Ahaana and Nimish share a kiss. The candid frame has gone viral, with many wondering if Dulquer had taken on the role of emcee at the intimate celebration.

Dulquer’s presence at the wedding comes as no surprise, given his close friendship with the couple, particularly Nimish. The cinematographer has worked on ‘Lokah’, which is backed by Dulquer. Dressed in a brownish-orange suit, Dulquer can be seen watching the newlyweds with a smile. Music composer Jakes Bejoy was also among the industry friends who joined Ahaana and Nimish for their special day.

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The couple, who have been together for nearly a decade, got married on September 13 at Taj Green Cove Resort in the presence of close friends and family. They shared pictures from the wedding on Tuesday. A reception was also held in Thiruvananthapuram, attended by actors Rishab Shetty and his wife Pragathi Shetty, among others.

Ahaana and Nimish reportedly opted for a non-ritualistic wedding instead of a traditional ceremony, although the couple did exchange rings. For her big day, Ahaana chose a red Kancheepuram silk sari, a colour she had specifically envisioned for her wedding look.

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“I had a red in mind. A very specific red. Thank you Joel for being so open to all the trials and errors and suggestions and ideas, only to arrive at the saree of my dreams. One that I would proudly pass on to my children and grandchildren!” she wrote. Nimish complemented her in a contemporary Indo-western suit in a champagne shade, giving the couple a stylish and understated wedding look.