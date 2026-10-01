Jason Sanjay, son of actor and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay, is set to make his directorial debut with the upcoming film 'Sigma'. At a promotional event for the film, Jason spoke about his favourite actors from Malayalam cinema, naming Dulquer Salmaan and Naslen.

"I really like Mohanlal sir and Mammootty sir. However, the actors I like the most are Dulquer Salmaan and Naslen," Jason said.

He also spoke about recently watching 'Mollywood Times', saying he particularly enjoyed the film because of its setting. "I recently watched 'Mollywood Times'. I really liked the film. Perhaps I liked it so much because it is set against the backdrop of cinema," he said.

'Sigma' stars Sundeep Kishan in the lead and is being produced by A Subaskaran under the Lyca Productions banner. The film, which is being made on a large budget, is described as an action thriller centred on a mind game.

The film marks Jason's directorial debut at the age of 25. Krishnan Vasant is the cinematographer, with music by Thaman S. 'Sigma' is scheduled to hit theatres on October 2.