Everyone is born unique and special in their own way. But what if you lived in a magical world where animals talk and even teach classes? You’d think that everything—no matter how unusual—would be considered normal, right?

Well, not quite. Imagine being born green in this enchanted land, only to be treated as a misfit. Everyone laughs at you, but little do they know—you possess extraordinary magical abilities that set you apart.

That’s the heart of Wicked, directed by Jon M Chu and starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande. This highly anticipated adaptation, which has already secured an Oscar nomination for Best Picture this year, attempts to bring the beloved musical’s magic to the big screen. But does it truly capture the essence of its source material? Let’s find out.

Cynthia Erivo brings Elphaba Thropp to life—a young woman born with green skin, constantly misunderstood by those around her, only to one day become the infamous Wicked Witch of the West

The film opens with the villagers celebrating the news of the Wicked Witch’s death, their joy echoing through the land. It’s Glinda (Ariana Grande), now a revered sorceress, who confirms the news. From there, the story rewinds, taking us back to Elphaba and Glinda’s school days, revealing how their paths first crossed and the bond that shaped them both.

The musical takes its time unfolding, which can test our patience at times, but its stunning visuals make up for it. The film follows a familiar narrative of good vs. evil and beauty vs. perceived ugliness. However, what truly keeps the story engaging is the performances of its lead actors.

Ariana Grande, in particular, seems to be having a blast as Glinda, embracing the character’s over-the-top, self-absorbed nature. Her exaggerated mannerisms and animated presence add a playful charm to the role. Cynthia Erivo, on the other hand, delivers a grounded performance, exuding a quiet yet powerful charm that makes her portrayal compelling.

What truly sets the film apart is its grand production scale. From the dazzling Emerald City to the towering halls of Shiz University and its vast library, every set piece feels massive, adding to the film’s immersive spectacle. The film’s strength lies not just in its performances but also in its ability to reimagine a well-known story with emotional depth. Elphaba’s journey is more than just a tale of magic—it’s a story of rejection, self-acceptance, and the grey areas between good and evil. The dynamic between Glinda and Elphaba is the heart of the film, exploring how two seemingly opposite individuals form a bond that challenges their beliefs and ultimately shapes their destinies.

Musically, ‘Wicked’ brings its Broadway origins to the big screen with mixed results. While the songs retain their magic, some numbers feel slightly restrained compared to the stage version. Grande’s vocals shine in the more whimsical pieces, while Erivo’s powerhouse voice elevates the film’s emotional weight, especially in pivotal moments like "Defying Gravity." The soundtrack is undeniably a highlight, though some sequences struggle to match the sheer energy of their theatrical counterparts.

Visually, the film is a spectacle. Chu’s direction leans heavily into vibrant, fantastical world-building, creating a mesmerizing aesthetic that feels grand yet intimate when needed. The Emerald City shimmers with opulence, while the darker corners of Oz carry an eerie beauty. However, at times, the film’s pacing and indulgence in visual grandeur threaten to overshadow the emotional beats, making certain moments feel drawn out.

Despite its occasional flaws, ‘Wicked’ successfully captures the essence of its source material. It delivers a heartfelt and visually captivating retelling of a beloved musical, powered by strong performances and an enchanting score.