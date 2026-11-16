Malayalis love their beef curry loaded with chilli powder, coriander powder and coconut bits. From rice, chapati and porotta to even pazham pori, there is hardly a meal accompaniment that we do not pair with a good beef preparation. But if you are looking to try something different from the usual beef curry, roast or fry, here is a Kochi favourite that is winning hearts on social media.

Known as 'uppil ventha beef' or 'puzhungiya beef', this simple preparation stands apart from conventional Kerala beef dishes. It needs no chilli powder, turmeric powder or coriander powder. Instead, beef is cooked with salt and a handful of ingredients, including shallots, garlic, ginger, green chillies and curry leaves, allowing the flavours to come together beautifully.

Easy to prepare and packed with flavour, this Kochi-style dish is particularly popular as an accompaniment to puttu. The combination of tender beef and its rich, flavourful juices makes it hard to stop at just one serving.

If you have had your fill of spicy beef curries, roasts and fries, give this uncomplicated yet delicious preparation a try. Made with beef, salt and a few everyday ingredients, uppil ventha beef is a dish that is sure to leave you reaching for another helping.

To make uppil ventha beef, the meat is cooked with salt and a handful of ingredients, including shallots, garlic, ginger, green chillies and curry leaves, allowing the flavours to come together beautifully.

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How to make uppil ventha beef

Ingredients

600 g beef ¾ cup shallots, sliced 10 garlic cloves 1–2 tbsp ginger, crushed 6–7 bird's eye chillies 2 green chillies, slit A few sprigs of curry leaves 1 tsp black pepper powder 1 tsp fennel seed powder 2 tbsp coconut oil Salt to taste

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Preparation

Clean the beef and cut it into medium-sized pieces. Transfer it to a large cooking vessel. Add the shallots, garlic, ginger, bird's eye chillies, green chillies and curry leaves. Add black pepper powder, fennel seed powder, coconut oil and salt. Mix all the ingredients thoroughly with your hands, ensuring that the beef is well coated. Allow the mixture to rest for 30 minutes. Place the vessel on the stove and cook over a very low flame until the beef turns tender. Stir occasionally to prevent the meat from sticking to the bottom. Alternatively, transfer the mixture to a pressure cooker and cook until the beef is tender. Once cooked, check the salt and serve hot.

Serving suggestion: Uppil ventha beef tastes especially good with puttu. It can also be served with rice, chapati or porotta.