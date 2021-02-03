Walayar teen deaths: Govt notification for CBI probe omits one case, mother moves HC

Kochi: The legal fight of a woman to secure justice for her two dead teen daughters is still on.

The mother of two Dalit minor girls, who were sexually assaulted and later found dead at Walayar, has filed a petition in the Kerala High Court, seeking a court-monitored CBI probe into both the cases.

The mother in the petition pointed out that the government notification on handing over the case to the CBI did not include the case number of the younger child's death. The petition said that this case should also be handed over to the CBI.

As per the demands of the parents, the government had issued the order on January 25, 2021, authorising the CBI probe. However, this included only the case number pertaining to the elder child's death and does not specifically mention the case about the younger child's death, the petition pointed out.

It is not known whether the omission was deliberate or inadvertent.

Plea for time-bound probe too

The mother also sought action to ensure that the CBI probe was not prolonged indefinitely and was held in a time-bound manner. The court will consider this petition later.

The two sisters, aged 13 and 9, were found hanging at their house in Attapallam near Walayar within a span of two months in 2017.

Though a POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) court had acquitted the three accused, the High Court had set aside this verdict last month.

After the High Court ordered for a re-trial, the government decided to hand over the case to the CBI.