University's flippant attitude lets irregularities thrive | Part 2

The problem with the authorities at the Kerala University is that they have adopted a flippant attitude towards examination irregularities and mark corrections.



Such scandals can be prevented only if a criminal case is registered against those who tarnish the reputation of the university and strict action is taken against them.

However, action against offenders is limited to suspension and transfer. But the maximum punishment such offenders get is either a suspension or a transfer.

University has done nothing despite past cases



Two years ago, unfilled mark lists of the university were found in the possession of an accused in a gold smuggling case. Neither the university nor the police investigated how he got possession of the mark lists that had the university’s seal on them.



Some time ago, the police had found hundreds of answer sheets of the university from the home of Shivaranjith, an accused in the University College stabbing case.

Although a case was registered, there was no significant follow-up on the part of the university. A syndicate sub-committee appointed by the University had examined how the answer sheets reached Shivaranjith’s house.

The papers were found to have been smuggled under the supervision of an Arabic teacher who was in charge of examinations at the University College. It was decided to permanently debar the teacher from examination duties.

The syndicate also informed the government about this and agreed to transfer the person from University College. The government later implemented the recommendation.

But the move to reprimand and punish the teacher went for a toss when it was time to appoint a professor in the university's Arabic department. The selection committee, chaired by the vice-chancellor, gave the accused teacher the first rank in the shortlist of candidates.

It is alleged that this teacher was given the first rank by excluding another candidate who was more qualified from the selection process. When this came out in news reports, the University changed its stance and said the appointment will be made after seeking legal opinion. The file has now been set aside for this purpose.

But if the candidate ranked first by the selection committee is not given the appointment, then the person can go to court to get a favourable verdict. If that happens, then a teacher who is answerable for the smuggling of answer sheets will occupy a professor’s post at the university.

Appointing people with tainted history



The university recently decided to appoint in the post of chief superintendent a college teacher who was removed by the former syndicate for exam irregularities.



The teacher, who was the Chief Superintendent, was removed from examination duties as per the instructions of the governor following a complaint about irregularities regarding the answer sheets of the degree examinations that were held in March 2018.

But, now, the university has decided to re-appoint her as Chief Superintendent and give her the examination responsibility, in what can be considered to be the most striking example of the authorities concerned taking irregularities at the university lightly.

Mark tampering can be done only with the connivance of university officials. But, the university’s current mode of functioning seems to be to cover up all irregularities, in sharp contrast to the practice in the past when officials did things transparently.

Currently, there is a dispute on seniority raging between those who were appointed from the controversial 2008 assistant rank list. It’s as a part of this tussle that details of many of the irregularities that have been committed are coming out.

‘Helping’ students score maximum marks



The goal of many university officials is to “help” the students obtain the maximum possible marks.



At the Kariavattom campus, the PG exam is conducted as per the credit and semester system. For the first and third semester examinations, the questions were prepared and answer sheets evaluated by the teachers of the respective departments themselves. The exams for the second and fourth semesters were, however, conducted by the University and the evaluation was done by outside teachers.

The students complained that this system was resulting in reduced marks for them. As a result, the university decided to hand over the responsibility of conducting the examinations of all the four semesters to the departments themselves. This decision has come as a great joy to the students and teachers. Students now don’t have to fear that they will get low scores. All that they have to do for more marks is to ensure that they are on the good books of the teachers. The only job for the Controller of Examinations now is to issue certificates to those students who have “passed”.

This is an assessment method adopted and carried out by higher education institutions abroad with proper monitoring systems in place‌. But it remains to be seen how this method will pan out in a university with heavy political influence.

Exam questions prepared by students themselves



The UGC requirement that PhD candidates must pass the coursework examination applies to all universities. The questions on the student's research subject for the exam is to be prepared by experts from outside the University. As per rule, only those who pass this will be eligible for the PhD award.



But, in disregard of this rule, the Kerala University instituted its own procedure. Instead of outsiders, the guide himself has been assigned the task of preparing the question paper. They have to then evaluate the answers and let the university know the result. But some guides, to reduce their workload, assign students themselves the task of preparing the questions. This has led to a strange situation where the students write answers to the questions they themselves have set.

After evaluating the answer sheets, the guide sends the marks to the university. The University then issues a certificate saying the students have passed the exam. This way, no one has any complaints.

Interference from higher-ups



Interference from the higher-ups is the biggest challenge that the university faces. There are currently 11 seats for the MPhil course in the English Department. But authorities got rattled when a senior official in the Department of Higher Education demanded that MPhil admission should be given to a close relative.



They started moves to provide the last remaining seat to the relative. But, an OBC student had already claimed it by paying the fees. Six more seats will be required if the authorities go by the rank list to admit the person recommended by the senior official. To facilitate the admission, the university has decided to increase the number of MPhil seats from the existing 11 to 17.

In MPhil‌, one teacher should act as a guide for two students. But that is not possible when the number of students increases. Therefore the Pro-Vice-Chancellor (PVC) voluntarily assumed the position of the guide of three students. The PVC has taken on this extra burden in addition to his own work. The responsibility of being the guide of the remaining students will be shared by the other teachers.

Students have said they got marks revised by paying money: VC



Vice-Chancellor Dr VP Mahadevan Pillai said that six students have given statements saying that a group at Kerala University led by the Section Officer “corrected” marks for money. The marks of a total of 74 students were found to be thus “corrected”. These mark lists have been cancelled. It is being examined if exam marks of more students have been “corrected” similarly. It has also been found that grace marks were given to undeserving students.



He said the marks of the students of travel and tourism course were also revised besides those pursuing BSc Computer Science.

A committee of inquiry headed by the pro-vice-chancellor had collected evidence by summoning nine students whose marks were found to be “revised”. All the six students who responded to the summons admitted that their marks were “corrected”. They paid different amounts to obtain “more marks”. Section Officer V Vinod, who “revised” the marks, also admitted his guilt. Vinod has been issued a charge sheet memo. Vinod, who is currently in suspension, will face severe punishment after the proceedings are completed.

The students' disciplinary committee of the syndicate will decide on the action against students who tried to get the marks “revised”. According to the evidence obtained so far, only one officer was involved in the scam.

A complaint was lodged with the DGP on January 19 regarding the marks revision scam. Another complaint by including the decisions of the syndicate was submitted on February 2.

The VC said that it has been decided to do away with the provision that allowed section officers to make corrections in the mark lists after the announcement of results.

A special secret section will be set up to make revisions in marks as per rules. Only the new section that will be headed by Asst Registrar will be able to correct marks that have increased due to re-evaluation or for any other reason.

The VC said that new software would be developed at a cost of Rs 1.1 crore with the help of IIT Palakkad to fix the bug in the existing exam software.