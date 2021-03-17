PC Thomas severs ties with NDA, set to join Joseph's Kerala Congress

Koch i: The Kerala Congress (P C Thomas) faction is set to join the United Democratic Front (UDF) after severing ties with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Wednesday. Thomas will join hands with the Kerala Congress faction led by P J Joseph, a UDF ally, on Wednesday.

The merger announcement of Joseph faction and the P C Thomas' Kerala Congress is likely to be made on Wednesday.

Thomas is likely to take part in the UDF election convention on Wednesday.

Leaders of both the factions had held several rounds of talks, confidentially. After the merger, P J Joseph would become the party chairman and P C Thomas the deputy chairman.

The decision to hasten the merger of the splinter Kerala Congress (Thomas) party and the Kerala Congress (Joseph) faction has been necessitated after the latter on Tuesday lost a plea at the Supreme Court to overturn a Kerala High Court decision letting the Kerala Congress (Mani) party to retain the popular 'Two Leaves' poll symbol.

The 10 Joseph faction candidates contesting the assembly elections could now be contesting on the 'Cycle' symbol after the merger.

PC Thomas' outfit already has the 'Chair' symbol, but it will be granted the 'Cycle' symbol by the Election Commission.

After Tuesday's SC verdict, Joseph candidates were left without a common poll symbol. It was temporarily allowed the 'Chenda' (a cylindrical percussion instrument resembling the drum) for the 2020 civic polls. The peculiar situation arose as 'Chenda' is not in the Election Commission's list of poll symbols, but 'Drum' is; however, Joseph was against chosing the latter.

If the Joseph faction didn't resort to the merger, its candidates faced the prospect of contesting as UDF independents and this could have ramifications in the election campaign. The merger though is not unexpected as reports about the likely move had appeared a couple of months ago.

In electoral battles having a common symbol is found to be an advantage. If candidates of the same outfit contest on different symbols, voters could be confused over the different poll identity. On ballot papers or electronic voting machines the poll symbol stands out and voters often are attracted to the familiar sign.

The legal battle over the poll symbol followed a split in the Kerala Congress (Mani) after the demise of its founder K M Mani. Veteran leader P J Joseph decided to part ways with Mani's son Jose K Mani over the leadership of the party.

In late 2020, Jose K Mani's party left the UDF and joined the ruling CPM-led Left Democratic Front, but Joseph decided to stay put in the UDF.

Speaking to Manorama News, Thomas said that they decided to severe ties with the NDA after they were denied seats for the Assembly polls. Thomas' party had contested from four seats in the previous Assembly elections.

Thomas said that the front pressurised him to contest for Pala this time but he was disinterred.

P C Thomas is the first NDA MP in Kerala. But he had made it clear earlier itself that he would not remain in the front despite neglect.

There are also allegations that the BJP did not support him fully when P C Thomas contested in the Parliament elections. Thomas had also claimed that his party was behind the BJP candidates’ victory in the local body polls in areas, where the Kerala Congress holds sway.

He added that they have placed a request to the Election Commission to allot them the 'cycle' symbol.

Merger was the reasonable way out of the symbol crisis faced by Joseph as the registration of a new party would take time. Moreover, the state is in the midst of the campaign for the assembly polls and the party leaders cannot fritter away time on formalities regarding party registration or application for a poll symbol.

As per the EC norms the Joseph group could be deemed as a state party if it wins four assembly constituencies. Only parties with this status are allotted an own permanent symbol by the election body.

The rival Kerala Congress (Mani) is a recognised state party.

As per the seat sharing agreement within the UDF, 10 seats have been allocated for the Joseph faction of Kerala Congress.

Party supremo P J Joseph is contesting from Thodupuzha constituency.

Senior leaders Advocate Monce Joseph MLA, K Franscis George, Thomas Unniyadan are contesting from Kaduthuruthy, Idukki and Irinjalakuda constituencies.

M P Joseph, son-in-law of former minister and Kerala Congress supremo, K M Mani, is contesting from Trikaripur constituency.

Thomas is the son of the first Opposition leader of Kerala P T Chacko, whose loyalists formed the party Kerala Congress in 1964 after Chacko's demise.

The party has witnessed several splits and mergers since. Currently, there are seven splinter groups of KC – three in UDF and four in LDF.

Kerala Congress P J Joseph faction, P C Thomas faction and T M Jacob faction are the UDF allies while Kerala Congress (Mani) led by Jose K Mani, Democratic KC, R Balakrishna Pillai faction, and Skaria Thomas faction are part of the LDF.