Postal balloting for Kerala Assembly polls starts, over 4 lakh eligible

Thiruvananthapuram: Those above 80 years of age, differently-abled, COVID-19 patients and those under quarantine in Kerala have begun casting their postal ballots from Friday onwards as a special arrangement for the legislative assembly elections in view of the persisting pandemic. The general voting day is on April 10.

Poll officials have started arriving at the residence of voters after informing them in advance about the date and time. The team comprises scrutiny observers, two poll officials, a videographer and police. Till March 17, as many as 4.02 lakh people had applied for postal votes. All were granted postal ballot facilities.

The postal ballot facility has been granted to people who cannot reach the polling booths to cast their votes. The postal ballots have to be returned by the polling officials to the returning officer concerned on the same day itself.

The postal ballot process



The date and time of the arrival of poll officials at the residence of voters will be intimated to them in advance through SMS, post or Booth-Level Officers. The voters should keep ready their identity cards for scrutiny by the visiting officials.



The polling officials after reaching the residence of a voter will first examine the identity card and other documents meant for identity proof. Then they will explain the postal ballot process to the voter. Thereafter the ballot paper, envelope, pen and glue will be handed over to the voter.

The voter has to cast the vote on the ballot paper kept inside the postal voting compartment. No one else is allowed to see the process. The casting of votes will not be videographed. After casting the vote, the ballot paper will be pasted inside the envelope and returned to the team of poll officials then and there. The process of returning the ballot paper to the officials will have to be videographed.

The candidate or booth agent or recognised representative can view the postal ballot process from outside the house.

Visually impaired people who cannot vote on their own because of their physical disability or elderly persons can seek the assistance of a helper for casting the vote.