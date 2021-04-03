Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Perumbavoor gang-rape: Four migrant workers arrested

Perumbavoor Rape arrested
Salim Mandal, Mukalin Ansari, Moni Munirool and Shakeel Mondal.
Our Correspondent
Published: April 03, 2021 03:53 PM IST
Topic | Ernakulam

Perumbavoor: Four migrant workers from Bengal have been arrested here in Kerala over the gang-rape of a cook.

The arrested are Salim Mandal (30), Mukalin Ansari (28), Moni Munirool (20) and Shakeel Mondal (23). They have been remanded.

They were trying to flee the state when the police arrested them.

RELATED ARTICLES

The crime happened at the home of Mukalin Ansari on March 30.

The woman who was raped is also a migrant worker. She was called to Ansari's home on the pretext of preparing biryani.

Perumbavoor DSP Jayaraj and Inspector Rahul Raveendran led the police team that nabbed the quartet.

Perumbavoor in Ernakulam district is a major hub of labourers from Bengal and other eastern parts of India.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.