Aadhaar now mandatory for all vehicle-related transactions

Thiruvananthapuram: The Central government has issued an order making the unique personal identification number Aadhaar mandatory for all vehicle-related transactions. This condition has been made mandatory for the registration of new vehicles as well.

The Central government order came into force in Kerala from Friday. Hereafter, an OTP will be sent to the Aadhaar-linked mobile number of owner for all transactions related to vehicles.

The array of procedures that can be initiated only with Aadhaar include that for vehicle licensing, vehicle registration, apprentice licence, renewal of non-test driving licence, double driving licence, address and other changes on licence, international vehicle licence, temporary registration of vehicle.

Before initiating the process, the authorities need to examine and ensure that Aadhaar-linked mobile phone is active or the person need to update the mobile number provided for obtaining the Aadhaar in the records of the Unique Identification Authority of India.

With this new system the government would be able to get clear information about the number of vehicles in the possession of each person. Aadhaar was not mandatory for vehicle registration till now.

Since all messages will be sent to Aadhaar-linked mobile number fake transactions in registration and other processes could be curbed.