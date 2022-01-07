Malayalam
Clubhouse rolls out support for web listening

PTI
Published: January 07, 2022 05:17 PM IST
San Francisco: Social audio platform Clubhouse has announced that it is rolling out support for web listening on its platform.

According to Engadget, users living in the US can listen to replays and live rooms with replays enabled using a web browser.

Clubhouse notes the feature is experimental, so users can expect bugs. However, the company said it will roll out to more countries if people find it "useful".

Similarly, it will consider supporting more room types and other parts of the Clubhouse experience over time, the report said.

Separately, the company is updating its share sheet. When users are in a guest room, they can tap the Share button, located at the bottom of the interface, to post a link to a session through Clubhouse.

When users pick the first option, they can add a comment to describe the room. If it's a live room, the followers will get a notification so that they can join.

