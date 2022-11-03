Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Facebook-parent Meta's India head Ajit Mohan steps down

Reuters
Published: November 03, 2022 07:32 PM IST Updated: November 03, 2022 08:54 PM IST
Ajit Mohan. File Photo: Manorama
Ajit Mohan. File Photo: Manorama
Topic | Business

Bengaluru: Facebook-parent Meta Platforms Inc said on Thursday that its India head, Ajit Mohan, has stepped down after four years, while a media report said he would join rival Snap Inc.

Manish Chopra, director and head of partnerships at Meta India, will take over on an interim capacity, a company spokesperson told Reuters.

Mohan will serve as Snap's President of the Asia-Pacific business, Techcrunch reported, citing sources.

RELATED ARTICLES

"Over the last four years, he (Ajit Mohan) has played an important role in shaping and scaling our India operations," Nicola Mendelsohn, Vice President, Global Business Group at Meta said in a statement.

"We remain deeply committed to India and have a strong leadership team in place to carry on all our work and partnerships," Mendelsohn said.

MORE IN BUSINESS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.