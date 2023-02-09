Malayalam
Himachal Excise & Taxation Dept inspects stocks of Adani Wilmar at Parwanoo

PTI
Published: February 09, 2023 11:09 AM IST
adani-office
The logo of the Adani Group is seen on the facade of its Corporate House on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, January 27, 2023. Photo: Reuters
Topic | Business

Shimla: The Parwanoo South Zone Enforcement wing of Himachal Excise and Taxation Department inspected stocks of Adani Wilmar Ltd at Parwanoo late Wednesday evening.

It was a routine inspection of stock, officials of the excise and tax department told the PTI on Thursday.

The company, engaged in warehousing of Kirana (grocery items), also provides goods to the civil supplies department and police department in the state. It has recorded a business of Rs 135 crore last year.

The company's entire GST input was adjusted through tax credit but no payment was made in cash, the excise department has said.

Seven companies of the Adani Group are doing business in the state.  

