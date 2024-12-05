Lulu Group is set to establish twin towers for IT companies in the Smart City Township project at Kakkanad, Kochi. The project is expected to mark Kerala’s position on the global IT map. The Lulu IT Infra Build towers, among the largest IT commercial buildings in South India, represent an investment of Rs 1,500 crore. The towers are scheduled to open in the first quarter of 2025.

Lulu IT Infra Build has already received the occupancy certificate. Abhilash Valiyavalappil, the Director and CEO of Lulu IT Infra Build told Manorama Online that from the outset, the twin towers would host international companies, including one of the world’s top five IT firms. Discussions are ongoing with 5-6 leading global companies.

The twin towers of Lulu IT Infra Build stand 153 metres tall, spanning 30 floors, with a total area of 3.4 million square feet. Of this, 2.5 million square feet will be available for lease to companies, accommodating up to 25,000 employees simultaneously. The building dedicates two floors for car parking, with space for 4,300 cars, including robotic parking for 3,000 vehicles. The towers also feature 100% power backup, high-speed lifts, centralised air conditioning, a waste management plant, and rainwater harvesting systems.

Additional attractions include a food court seating over 2,000 people, a gym, retail facilities, and a crèche for children. The buildings, which prioritise excellence in construction, facilities, and energy efficiency, have received the prestigious LEED Platinum-rated green building certification.

A landmark in Kerala’s IT sector

The Lulu IT Infra Build twin towers are expected to become a hallmark of Kerala’s IT sector upon commencing operations. Abhilash Valiyavalappil pointed out that compared to IT hubs like Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, companies find several financial advantages in Kochi.

Office rents in Kochi are just one-third of those in Bengaluru. Employee costs are also lower, enabling IT professionals from Kerala to work within the state itself. Additionally, staff attrition rates in Kochi are much better than in Bengaluru, where employees frequently switch companies. This stability offers financial benefits to companies.

Abhilash added that Kochi is gaining attention in city audits conducted by international companies. Before setting up offices, companies evaluate cities thoroughly, and many have expressed satisfaction with Kochi. Factors such as Kochi Metro, Water Metro, excellent transport facilities, hotels, shopping malls, and hospitals are influencing their decision to choose Kochi as a base.

Thiruvananthapuram tech expansion

Lulu is also exploring the possibility of establishing an IT tower at Thiruvananthapuram Technopark. Currently, Lulu operates Cyber Tower-1 and Cyber Tower-2 at Kochi Infopark, which houses several international companies, including IBM, UST Global, and Strata. Cyber Tower-1 employs approximately 4,000 people, while Cyber Tower-2 provides jobs for nearly 10,000, with a total capacity of 13,000 employees.