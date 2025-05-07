Idukki: After a prolonged slump, coffee bean prices have surged, bringing a wave of optimism among coffee farmers in Kerala. From a low of ₹200 per kg in 2022, Arabica parchment is currently sold at ₹440 per kg and cherry at ₹270 per kg. The price spike is primarily attributed to reduced production and increased export demand.

In the retail market, coffee powder is now sold at ₹750 per kg. This marks the most significant price rise in several years and offers a much-needed lifeline to growers.

Sharp decline in production

Farmers say coffee production has declined by more than 50 per cent compared to previous seasons. Those growers who could not recover even basic production costs switched to cardamom, bringing down the production.

ADVERTISEMENT

Labour shortages during harvest season, combined with damage due to pest attacks and animal raids, exacerbated the crisis. Over time, coffee cultivation in the state has reduced considerably. Weather irregularities and widespread crop diseases further impacted yield.

The decline in raw coffee bean supply has also affected local coffee mill owners, who are now forced to procure beans at high prices from large-scale producers. Major coffee-producing areas in the Idukki include Chappath, Mlamala, Upputhara, Kozhimala, Kanchiyar, Marykulam, Mattukatta, Swarnavilasam, and Swaraj.

Initiatives to improve quality

The Coffee Board of India has rolled out several initiatives to improve quality and revitalise farming. Efforts to raise awareness about the importance of maintaining bean quality have included farmer outreach programs across various regions. Through its “Know Your Coffee” campaign, the Board has introduced farmers to cup quality grading—a method used to assess and set market value based on taste and quality.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cup quality is crucial in determining price, and farming practices during harvesting and processing directly affect this. By understanding the quality of their coffee, farmers can adopt improved techniques that enhance the final product and fetch better prices.

Farmers happy

“This price surge is a reward for our long wait,” said VP Gopalakrishnan Nair, a coffee farmer from Kodalippara. “Coffee beans are fetching such a good price for the first time in nearly two decades. However, due to the prolonged crisis and poor returns, many farmers in the high ranges have shifted to cardamom cultivation. So, even though prices are now high, most farmers no longer have the crop to benefit from it,” he said.

“Now is the time to step up, prepare the soil, and invest wisely. Pest attacks, particularly from stem borers, peak during November and December. Despite these challenges, growers like us who stayed loyal to coffee farming are finally seeing the reward," he added.