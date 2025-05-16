ESAF Small Finance Bank on Friday said its fourth-quarter loss narrowed to ₹183 crore, compared to a loss of ₹210 crore in the third quarter. However, the company netted a profit of ₹433 crore in Q4 2024.

The bank's total income decreased to ₹103 crore in the quarter from the ₹106 crore recorded in the December quarter. The results came after the markets closed, and the company's shares ended 0.17 per cent higher at ₹31.07.

ADVERTISEMENT

The gross non-performing asset (GNPA) stood at 6.87 per cent in the quarter ended March 2024 against 6.96 per cent in the December quarter. However, the figure stood at 4.76 per cent in Q4 last year. Net NPA came at 2.99 per cent against 2.97 per cent quarter-on-quarter.

The bank’s provisions decreased to ₹331 crore in the quarter, down from the ₹409.77 crore in Q3, while representing an increase from ₹226 crore reported in the fourth quarter of 2024. Provisions are funds a bank sets aside from its profits to cover potential losses, particularly due to non-performing loans or other credit risks.