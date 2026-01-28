Kochi is all set to welcome the second edition of the Summit of Future, a premier event dedicated to bringing global innovations and groundbreaking ideas to Kerala. The summit is scheduled to be inaugurated on the evening of January 28 at the Jain University Campus, Kochi. Organisers have confirmed that all preparations are complete for this four-day edutainment festival, which will run from January 29 to February 1. The main events will be hosted across two primary venues at the KINFRA Convention Centre. Inspired by the United Nations' 'Pact for the Future', this edition is expected to draw a massive crowd of over two lakh attendees, following the grand success of its inaugural year.

The summit will feature a diverse line-up of over 400 international experts engaging in discussions across seven key sectors: Education, Technology, Entrepreneurship, Earth, Environment, Food, and Culture. A significant highlight this year is the emphasis on inclusivity, providing a platform where the voices of common citizens stand alongside those of prominent thinkers and policymakers. The event itinerary is packed with over 200 sessions, 50 master classes, and workshops. Unique segments such as ‘GenZ Lingo Lab,’ focusing on the evolution of the new generation, and ‘Arike,’ a session exploring relationships, are expected to be major draws. To make the event more community-centric, the organisers have also introduced the ‘People’s Stage.’

Blending knowledge with high-octane entertainment, the summit will feature Kochi’s first-ever four-day continuous drone show. Visitors can also look forward to the ‘Festival of Speed’ auto expo showcasing world-class vehicle brands, ‘Roboverse’ for cutting-edge robotics technology, and ‘Gameverse’ for e-sports enthusiasts. Additionally, the venue will host a ‘Festival Village’ designed to capture the vibrant spirit of Kerala’s traditional festivals, alongside flea markets, a design festival, and a fashion show.

The cultural evenings will be headlined by over 50 renowned artists, including Jonita, Nikita Gandhi, Arivu, Yogi Sekhar, Zeba Tomy, Nina Suerte, Olly Esse, Robert Falcon, and Wild Wild Women, ensuring a stellar musical experience. Beyond the festivities, the summit remains committed to social and futuristic goals, with a special focus on the Future Kerala Mission and critical environmental issues, such as the eradication of water hyacinths.