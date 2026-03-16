Kochi: In a suspected act of revenge for his father's killing seven years ago, a 55-year-old man was shot dead while bathing in a stream at Manjapra near Angamaly, Ernakulam, on Monday evening.

The victim has been identified as Kilukkan Jose, a resident of Manjapra Vadakkumbhagom. The accused, identified as Pauly, who resides in the same locality, surrendered shortly after the incident at the Ayyampuzha police station, reportedly handing over the weapon used in the crime.

The incident occurred around 7 pm at Kothayi Thodu, a stream located on the border of Kalady and Ayyampuzha police station limits. According to the police, Jose had gone to the stream for a bath when Pauly allegedly opened fire at him.

Although the murder took place within the jurisdiction of the Kalady police station, the accused surrendered at Ayyampuzha. The police said a murder case will initially be registered at Ayyampuzha before being transferred to Kalady for further investigation.

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The police suspect that the killing is linked to a long-standing personal feud. Kilukkan Jose was the prime accused in the murder of Pauly's father, Kalaparamban Jose, seven years ago. That incident reportedly stemmed from a boundary dispute involving a pathway between the families. During a physical altercation, Kilukkan Jose allegedly struck Kalaparamban Jose with the base of a tapioca plant, resulting in his death.

Although Kilukkan Jose was later convicted in the case, the punishment was widely perceived as light and legal appeals were still pending when he was murdered. The police said preliminary findings suggest the possibility of a retaliatory attack.

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"Prima facie, it appears to be a case of revenge killing, considering the prior history involving the victim and the accused's father. It is learnt that they had an argument at the stream before the accused shot him. However, we have not found any signs of a fight. Whether it was a premeditated murder or he did it out of sudden rage is yet to be clear. We are collecting more details," said a senior police officer.

The investigation has also revealed that the accused works as a security guard with a private agency that transports cash for various banks. The police said Pauly allegedly used his licensed gun, issued for professional duties, to murder Jose. The weapon has been seized by the police, and the formal arrest of the accused is expected to be recorded soon as further investigation continues.

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Following inquest procedures, the body will be shifted to Government Medical College, Kalamassery, for post-mortem examination.