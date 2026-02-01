Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the Income Tax Act 2025 will come into force from April 1, 2026. The government will soon notify simplified income tax rules and tax return forms, giving taxpayers sufficient time to familiarise themselves with the new system. The Act replaces the six-decade-old 1961 law and incorporates the changes announced in the 2026-27 Budget. Sitharaman said the direct tax code was completed in record time and aims to make compliance easier for ordinary citizens.

The 2025 I-T law is revenue neutral, with no changes in tax rates, but reduces the text volume and sections by nearly 50 per cent compared with the previous law. The Act removes ambiguities, simplifies direct tax laws, and reduces scope for litigations.

Key Highlights