ADVERTISEMENT
Follow Us Facebook WhatsApp

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the Income Tax Act 2025 will come into force from April 1, 2026. The government will soon notify simplified income tax rules and tax return forms, giving taxpayers sufficient time to familiarise themselves with the new system. The Act replaces the six-decade-old 1961 law and incorporates the changes announced in the 2026-27 Budget. Sitharaman said the direct tax code was completed in record time and aims to make compliance easier for ordinary citizens.

The 2025 I-T law is revenue neutral, with no changes in tax rates, but reduces the text volume and sections by nearly 50 per cent compared with the previous law. The Act removes ambiguities, simplifies direct tax laws, and reduces scope for litigations.

Key Highlights

  • Tax year: Replaces the distinction between the previous year and assessment year with a single “tax year” framework.
  • TDS refunds: Taxpayers can claim TDS refunds even if income tax returns (ITRs) are filed after the deadline, without penalties.
  • Revised ITR deadlines: Extended deadline for filing revised ITRs from December 31 to March 31, with a nominal fee.
  • TCS rate changes: The Tax Collected at Source (TCS) rate for education and medical education under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme has been reduced from 5% to 2%, and the TCS on overseas tour packages has been cut from 5% to 2% (earlier 20%).
  • Rule-based automated process for small taxpayers introduced.
  • Awards given by the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal are exempt from income tax.

Follow the Topics

Google News Add as a preferred source on Google
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.