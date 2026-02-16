The ability to intuitively understand user needs and transform those insights into product improvements defines Manmeet Dhody, Vice President of Engineering at Adobe.

Known by the moniker `AI fellow' during his tenure at Paytm, Manmeet Dhody now renders his services to the globally renowned technology leader Adobe. At `Techspectations 2026,' Kerala’s premier digital summit organised by Manorama Online, he will share his professional journey, key insights and upcoming initiatives.

With nearly three decades of experience in the technology sector, including roles at industry giants such as Amazon, Microsoft and Paytm, Manmeet joined Adobe with extensive global exposure and leadership expertise.

At Adobe, his primary focus is on strengthening customer relationships and enhancing user experience. Operating from the company’s office at Noida, he leads initiatives that analyse user feedback and refine services in line with customer expectations.Adobe entrusted Manmeet with this critical responsibility as part of its strategic ambition to remain at the forefront globally in the digital experience domain. He joined the company in October 2024.

At Paytm, Manmeet Dhody served as Group Chief Technology Officer, where he focused on infrastructure development, AI driven products and security.Prior to that, he worked at Amazon as Director of Software Development and a senior leader.One of the key projects Manmeet Dhody worked on during his tenure at Amazon was the Competitive Monitoring Tool, a major software platform central to the company’s operations.

He also collaborated extensively with the organisation’s global engineering teams. Before his stint at Amazon, Manmeet held key leadership roles in development and engineering divisions at Microsoft.

For registration and more details, visit www.techspectations.com. The platform, envisioned as a catalyst for Kerala’s digital growth journey, offers participants a unique opportunity to engage with leading voices from the technology world.