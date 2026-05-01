Commercial LPG cylinder prices have been hiked sharply across the country, dealing a blow to hotels, restaurants and other food businesses that rely heavily on cooking gas. However, there has been no change in the prices of domestic LPG cylinders.

The price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder has been increased by nearly ₹993, with rates now varying across cities. In Kochi, a commercial cylinder now costs ₹3,085 while in Thiruvananthapuram, it is ₹3,106. In Delhi, the price of a commercial LPG cylinder has risen to ₹3,071.50 from ₹2,078.50 earlier. In Mumbai, rates have gone up from ₹2,031 to ₹3,024.

The steep hike is expected to hit restaurants, eateries and other commercial establishments hard, as they depend on LPG for daily operations. Industry players are likely to pass on at least part of the additional cost to consumers, potentially making dining out more expensive.

Meanwhile, retail prices of petrol and diesel have been kept unchanged, according to the Indian Oil Corporation, shielding consumers from fluctuations in international crude prices.

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Similarly, aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices for domestic airlines remained unchanged on Friday, as state-owned oil marketing companies chose to absorb rising global fuel costs to protect airlines and passengers.

In a statement, IndianOil said there had been no revision in prices of key fuels that directly affect the general public.

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ATF prices are revised on the first day of every month based on global input costs. While rates for domestic airlines have been left unchanged, prices for international carriers have been increased. The company also noted that retail prices of petrol and diesel, which account for nearly 90 per cent of fuel consumption, remain unchanged. Likewise, prices of domestic LPG cylinders (14.2 kg), used by around 33 crore households, have not been revised.

Prices of kerosene distributed through the public distribution system (PDS) have also been kept steady. Overall, nearly 80 per cent of petroleum products have seen no price revision, ensuring stability for the majority of consumers, the company said.

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Price changes have been restricted mainly to select industrial segments, which account for a relatively smaller share of fuel consumption and are subject to routine monthly revisions linked to global benchmarks.

According to IndianOil, the latest revisions reflect a calibrated approach by oil marketing companies to align with international trends while protecting domestic consumers and maintaining price stability.