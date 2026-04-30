Kasaragod: An autorickshaw driver, who also worked as a coconut plucker, was killed in a collision with a police SUV near the Government Hospital at Vellarikundu in Balal grama panchayat on Thursday.

The deceased, C Raju (39), was a resident of Kodiyankundu Unnathi in Pungamchal, West Eleri grama panchayat. The impact left the autorickshaw crumpled and killed Raju on the spot. His body was extricated after people cut open the mangled frame. The accident happened around 7.30 pm.

The police vehicle involved was a newly inducted Force Gurkha assigned to the Vellarikundu station for border patrol duties. Vellarikundu Police said the autorickshaw was on the wrong side of the road at the time of the crash. The SUV was carrying three personnel, a sub-inspector and two civil police officers.

Residents, however, offered a different account. They said the police vehicle was heading towards Parappa from Vellarikundu, while the autorickshaw was coming from the opposite direction. According to them, the collision occurred when the SUV swerved across to the other side of the road to enter a restaurant.

Tension flared briefly after the accident, with locals alleging that officers attempted to move their vehicle to dress up the accident scene. They said the effort was halted after people gathered and objected. The SUV was later towed away.

In Pungamchal, 6km from the accident site, Raju is remembered as a familiar, big-hearted person. "He was a very good singer and often organised charity events where he sang to raise funds for people in need," said Sudeesh Pungamchal, who runs a footwear shop in the village.

Raju belonged to the Mavilan Scheduled Tribe. He is survived by his wife Saritha, son Sourav (15), who is set to join Class 11, and daughter Souparnika (12), who will enter Class 6.