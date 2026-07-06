Your parents invested in a fixed deposit, and they had a good night’s sleep. It was safe in the bank, the interest was paid annually, and all they had to do was be patient. That was the idea, and it was successful for a while.

But this no longer works. Now, young Indians entering the workforce have to deal with inflation, which is reducing fixed returns, the rising cost of living, and the fact that never existed for an FD-holder generation: playing it safe can cost you just as much as taking a risk.

The trend of turning away from saving and toward markets, which is underway across India today, is not a search for “quick money” by young people. It is about a generation that did the math, didn’t like the numbers, and wanted to do something about it.

1. Fixed deposits stopped beating inflation — so real wealth began shrinking

For a long time, one would have thought that placing funds in a fixed deposit was the responsible thing to do. Safe, predictable, and no surprises. However, somewhere along the way, young Indians began to run the numbers – and the figures did not add up.

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If your FD is offering you 6 per cent yearly and inflation is at 5 per cent, you won’t actually be making money. You’re just making ends meet. But in years of higher inflation, you are taking a loss! Your balance goes up, but what it can buy does not.

That was when they realised it had begun to change. Not greed, not gambling. It was just a simple computation that revealed that savings were no longer sufficient to create real wealth over time.

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2. Zero-commission apps removed the cost barrier that kept a generation out

Investing was always something only people who already had money could do. Opening a trading account required a lot of paperwork, a broker, and fees that were higher than what small investments could earn. If you were putting in five hundred rupees a month, the charges ate into everything.

Then came the zero-commission apps, and it changed all that. Anybody with a smartphone and a PAN card could suddenly begin investing. No minimum balance, broker fees, or intimidating process.

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This unlock was for first-generation investors, those whose families had never owned any shares of the stock. The barrier was not knowledge or desire. It was access. After that, millions of young Indians walked right through the door.

3. Income growth outpaced what traditional savings products were built to handle

Today’s youth in India earn more at age 25 than their parents did at age 45. No, that’s not an exaggeration — it’s a fact of life for many tech, financial, and startup professionals.

The issue here is that savings products were never designed to generate this type of income. A recurring deposit of ₹2,000 per month is not very useful for a person with ₹30,000 at hand each month. The product and the person no longer match.

So young earners began seeking alternative investment avenues, such as stocks, mutual funds, and foreign markets. For instance, a CFD trading account allows investors to trade across Indian markets and on foreign indices, currencies, and commodities, all in a single place. The funds were always available. Now the right instruments are too.

4. The pandemic created a savings surplus — and markets were the only place offering returns

For many young professionals, a strange thing occurred during the pandemic. Expenses dried up—no traveling, no dining out, no events. Earnings continued, and costs were virtually frozen. Many, for the first time, had real money in their accounts.

Meanwhile, interest rates on savings accounts fell to record lows. There was a lot of money sitting around with hardly any return.

But then, the markets rallied quickly and hard. Those who invested during or shortly after the 2020 crash have seen their investments appreciate in a way that a fixed deposit would not have. This experience never left them. Once you have seen your money actually work for you, going back to a savings account feels like leaving something on the table.

5. Watching peers build wealth made staying out feel like falling behind

This generation’s attitude towards money is different. You can publish your portfolio returns on Twitter. During lunch, friends discuss their SIPs. In your college group chat, someone tends to talk about a stock that just doubled.

This alters people’s minds. Public wealth creation makes it seem better to fall behind than to sit on the sidelines.

It is easy to dismiss this as FOMO. However, something more practical is going on. Seeing peers your age build real wealth through markets — and watching it happen over and over — is social proof that it works. It lowers the fear. It makes the first step feel less scary. And for millions of young Indians, it was just the push they needed.

Conclusion

The shift from savings to markets among young Indians is not a phase or a function of a bull market. It is structural. Fixed deposits failed the real return test. Cost barriers collapsed. Income levels outgrew the capacity of traditional savings products. The pandemic created both a surplus and an opportunity. And peer visibility turned market participation from a niche activity into a social norm.

The generation redefining wealth creation in India is not taking reckless risks. They are making rational decisions in an environment where the old rules no longer produce the outcomes they were designed to deliver. The shift has already happened. What comes next is a question of how deep and how durable it proves to be.